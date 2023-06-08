U.S. SEC Crackdown Could Be Bad News For This Indian Crypto Firm

Two of the world’s largest crypto exchanges are in the regulatory bull’s eye in the United States of America.

Both Binance and Coinbase, in effect, stand accused of operating unregistered stock exchanges, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuits against the exchanges. The lawsuits allege that these exchanges facilitated trading in tokens which resemble financial securities and hence violated the law.

Among the tokens classified as an unregistered security in both lawsuits is Polygon’s MATIC token. Founded in Mumbai in 2017, Polygon operates a blockchain that is meant to help scale up activity on Ethereum—an older blockchain.

At its peak in December 2021, Polygon’s Matic token held a market capitalisation of over $20.5 billion. Since then, sentiment has cooled but Matic still commands a market capitalisation of over $7 billion.

If the SEC wins its lawsuits against the exchanges and Polygon is classified as a security in the United States, it could have wide-ranging implications for both the company and the crypto ecosystem at large. Polygon declined to comment on the SEC's allegations and their possible impact.

The primary concern is shrinking liquidity for crypto assets. US adults have among the highest individual exposure to crypto assets and losing that market would be painful, an executive who formerly worked with Ethereum and Polygon, said on conditions of anonymity. About 17% of all US adults have invested in, traded, or use one or more crypto assets, according to an April survey by Pew Research Center.

If other countries follow’s the SEC’s regulatory approach, the problems could get even deeper, the executive said. Other tokens identified as unregistered securities by the SEC include: SOL (Solana blockchain), Flow (Flow blockchain), ADA (Cardano blockchain), FIL (Filecoin network), among others.