US-Sanctioned Huawei Makes a Show of Force at Mobile Conference

The Shenzhen-based tech giant, which is under trade restrictions that have forced it to make devices without key US components, occupied roughly three quarters of the 14,000 square meter (150,690 square feet) Hall One at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. While Huawei is known as a big spender at events, this year’s display was about the size of two US football fields, a footprint some 50% larger than last year, according to a company spokesperson.