Goldman’s Role in Failed SVB Deal Under Review in US Probe

SVB’s demise began with the risk of its credit ratings getting cut by Moody’s Investors Service that would have pushed it to the brink of junk-bond status. In response, SVB tapped Goldman to help it raise fresh capital. Goldman purchased a chunk of SVB’s investment portfolio with plans to flip it. That meant that SVB realized a $1.8 billion loss, with Goldman in a position to pocket fees from selling the portfolio back into the market at a higher price.