U.S. Recognises Arunachal Pradesh As India's Integral Part: White House

The U.S. has recognised Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India and strongly opposes any unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims by renaming localities, the White House has said.

The U.S. reaction came in response to Beijing announcing Chinese names for 11 more places in Arunachal Pradesh, which the neighbouring country claims as the southern part of Tibet.

The official names of the 11 places were released on Sunday by China’s ministry of civil affairs.

"The United States has recognised that territory (Arunachal Pradesh) for a long time (as an integral part of India). And we strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims by renaming localities," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

"And so, again, this is something that we have long stood by," Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.