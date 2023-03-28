U.S. Reaches H-1B Visa Cap For 2024: Immigration Services

The U.S. has received the sufficient number of electronic registrations needed to reach the Congressionally mandated 65,000 H-1B visa cap for the fiscal year 2024, according to the country's federal agency for immigration services.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows U.S. companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

On Monday, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said it had received enough electronic registrations during the initial period to reach the 2024 H-1B numerical allocations, including the advanced degree exemption (the master's cap).