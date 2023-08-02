ADVERTISEMENT
US Ratings Downgrade Casts Spotlight On The Last Ones Standing
The fallout from Fitch Ratings’ downgrade of the US puts the focus on the remaining countries still holding onto the coveted top credit grade.
(Bloomberg) -- The fallout from Fitch Ratings’ downgrade of the US puts the focus on the remaining countries still holding onto the coveted top credit grade.
(Bloomberg) -- The fallout from Fitch Ratings’ downgrade of the US puts the focus on the remaining countries still holding onto the coveted top credit grade.
Economies with the highest credit rating at S&P Global Ratings, Fitch and Moody’s Investors Service include Germany, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Singapore and Australia.
Fitch’s downgrade of the US sovereign follows the cut by S&P in 2011, leaving Moody’s as the only major rating company keeping its top-tier grade for the world’s largest economy. Fitch said the cut reflects expected fiscal deterioration and a growing government debt burden after repeated debt-limit standoffs.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT