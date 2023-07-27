U.S. Interest Rate Hikes Haunt Taiwan’s $1 Trillion Life Insurance Industry

With income still subdued and pressure to rethink their exposures, less cash means the industry — which includes the likes of Fubon Life Co. and Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. — may not be the heavyweight investors they were. Issuance of Formosa bonds, foreign-currency notes sold on the island in the first-half were down about 70% from last year as the market, which once lured the likes of Apple Inc., sinks into near irrelevance.