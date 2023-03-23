U.S. Nominee For World Bank President Ajay Banga Visits India; To Meet PM Modi

The U.S. nominee for World Bank President, Ajay Banga, is on a two-day visit to India, where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman, among others.

Banga's March 23–24 visit to New Delhi is the final stop on his three-week global tour that began in Africa before progressing to Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

"While in India, Banga will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman, and the Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar. These discussions will focus on India's development priorities, the World Bank, and global economic development challenges," U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

Additionally, it said, Banga will visit the Learnet Institute of Skills, which is a network of vocational institutes established in collaboration with the National Skills Development Corporation and funded in part by the World Bank.