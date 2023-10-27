U.S. Mortgage Rates Rise For Seventh Straight Week, Hitting 7.79%
(Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the US rose for the seventh week in a row, climbing closer to 8%.
The average for a 30-year, fixed loan was 7.79%, up from 7.63% last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday.
Borrowing costs followed along with 10-year Treasury yields, which early this week crossed 5% for the first time in 16 years. Mortgage rates are now up more than full percentage point since July, a surge that has scared off many would-be homebuyers and driven applications for purchase loans to their lowest level since 1995.
Shoppers who remain in the market are finding little that’s affordable, and current homeowners with lower-rate loans are reluctant to sell, keeping the supply of listings tight.
“Mortgage rates continued to climb toward 8%, resulting in the longest consecutive rise since the spring of 2022,” Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, said in the statement. “Purchase activity has slowed to a virtual standstill, affordability remains a significant hurdle for many and the only way to address it is lower rates and greater inventory.”
Contracts to buy previously owned homes unexpectedly rose in September, according to data released Thursday by the National Association of Realtors.
The shortage of resale listings has boosted builders’ fortunes. Purchases of newly built homes jumped last month at the fastest pace since early 2022, government data showed Wednesday. The bigger companies have been offering customers discounted mortgage rates to make purchases more attractive.
Some borrowers are already getting quotes above 8%, and the Federal Reserve’s commitment to keeping rates higher for longer suggests relief for the housing market may be a ways off.
“For mortgage rates to improve considerably, investors will need to see that economic growth is slowing, which would suggest that inflation is making progress toward 2% and that the Fed can pause, and eventually pivot, their contractionary policy,” said Hannah Jones, senior economic research analyst at Realtor.com.
