U.S. Markets Regulator Charges Former FTX CEO With Defrauding Investors

Sam Bankman-Fried, the former chief executive officer of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, has been charged with defrauding investors by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"We allege that Sam Bankman-Fried built a house of cards on a foundation of deception while telling investors that it was one of the safest buildings in crypto," Gary Gensler, chairman of the SEC, said in a statement.

The charges have been announced only a day after Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas and is likely to face extradition to the United States.

The complaint alleges that Bankman-Fried ran a years-long fraud to conceal undisclosed diversion of FTX customers’ funds to Alameda Research LLC—a hedge fund operated by the FTX Group.

Alameda also got access to unlimited credit, which was funded by FTX customers, and was exempted from risk mitigation rules on the exchange, according to the complaint.