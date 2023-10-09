US Lets Samsung, SK Hynix Expand Giant Chip Plants In China

The sweeping 2022 regulations struck at the heart of Beijing’s tech ambitions but also cast uncertainty around foreign operators in China, including Hynix and its larger rival Samsung. Both secured a one-year waiver at the time that let them import necessary equipment, but have since grappled with uncertainty over whether that waiver will get extended. Hynix warned around that time that it will cut capital spending by half in 2023 to reflect waning electronics demand.