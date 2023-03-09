US And India Plan To Boost Chips Collaboration, Biden’s Commerce Chief Says
The US and India are signing a semiconductor collaboration agreement and discussing the best ways to coordinate their incentive plans and avoid over-subsidization for their industries, President Joe Biden’s commerce chief said.
The memorandum of understanding is focused on information-sharing and policy dialogue, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told reporters Thursday. While she said there were no specific investment commitments by US firms to announce, Raimondo touted the benefits from greater collaboration on chips between the two governments, and said US firms are optimistic about the future of ties with India.
“We would like to see India achieve its aspirations to play a larger role” in the electronic supply chain, Raimondo told reporters on a weeklong trip that includes meetings with Indian public and private sectors leaders in New Delhi to participation in a US-India Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum.
Raimondo’s department applied broad export controls on chipmaking technology for China last year on national-security and strategic concerns, and is leading the way in pouring about $52 billion into the US semiconductor industry, which she frames as a key to American competitiveness.
India’s geopolitical importance to the US and its allies has increased as American policy makers seek to contain China’s growing assertiveness, with an increased focus on the so-called Quad grouping that includes Japan and Australia.
India has remained neutral in the Russia-Ukraine war and has tried to mediate in the conflict. While the government’s relations with Washington have been warming, the US remains frustrated by India’s unwillingness to sanction Russia, with New Delhi eager to maintain close ties in a bid to secure cheaper energy.
