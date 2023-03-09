U.S., India Set To Ink Pact On Chips, Discuss Export Control

Raimondo said the contours of the Memorandum of Understanding would delve on how the two countries would share information about the commercial opportunities of semiconductors and policies that would encourage private sector investment in the ecosystem.

"We would like to see India achieve its aspirations to play a larger role in (the) electronic supply chain," she said. "And to that end, the MoU that I'm signing on this trip around semiconductors is designed to help achieve that goal."

The official highlighted that India and the U.S. are at the beginning of implementing semiconductor incentive programmes in their countries. Discussions are underway on how these investments can be coordinated—in terms of how they can be administered and aligned with the demand.

The MoU is expected to help draw up a common picture of supply and demand in the industry, map the supply chain and see where there might be opportunities for joint ventures and partnerships in technology, job training, and research and development.

"We are looking for near-term commercial opportunities, but also for longer-term strategic opportunities because this isn't a one-year collaboratioṇ," she said. "We think this is a five–10–20-year collaboration between (the) U.S. semiconductor industry and electronic supply chain, and India."

According to Raimondo, the U.S.-India collaboration was to make semiconductor supply chains more resilient, secure and diversified.

This comes at a time when the U.S. government is looking to implement the Chips and Science Act, which will increase its focus on indigenous manufacture and R&D into semiconductor production.

India's Cabinet also approved a Production-Linked Incentive Scheme last September for the development of semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem with an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore.