U.S. Hiring and Wages Top Forecasts, Keeping Pressure On Fed
Nonfarm payrolls increased 263,000 last month after an upwardly revised 284,000 gain in October, a Labor Department report showed Friday.
(Bloomberg) -- US employers added more jobs in November than expected and wage growth picked up from the prior month, indicative of labor demand that’s still too strong for the Federal Reserve in its quest to stomp out inflation.
Nonfarm payrolls increased 263,000 last month after an upwardly revised 284,000 gain in October, a Labor Department report showed Friday. The unemployment rate held at 3.7% as participation eased. Average hourly earnings rose twice as much as forecast after an upward revision to the prior month.
The median estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 200,000 advance in payrolls and for the unemployment rate to hold at 3.7%. US stock futures tumbled and Treasury yields surged following the report, as investors anticipated a more aggressive stance from the Fed.
Job gains were concentrated in a few categories, led by growth in leisure and hospitality, healthcare and government. Meanwhile, employers in retail, transportation and warehousing and temporary help services cut workers.
The better-than-expected payrolls increase underscores the enduring strength of the jobs market despite rising interest rates and concerns of a looming recession. The persistent mismatch between the supply and demand for workers continues to underpin wage growth and has led many economists to expect businesses will be more hesitant to lay off workers in a potential downturn.
That said, some sectors are beginning to show more notable signs of weakening. Many economists expect unemployment to rise next year -- significantly in some cases -- as tighter Fed policy risks pushing the US into recession.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said earlier this week that a moderation in demand for labor is needed to bring the jobs market back into balance, and the central bank has only seen “tentative signs” of that so far. He also noted the importance wage growth -- and the labor market more generally -- will play in determining the path of inflation.
The jobs report showed average hourly earnings rose 0.6% in November, the biggest monthly advance since January, and were up 5.1% from a year earlier.
