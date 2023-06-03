Contaminated Drugs, Shredded Papers: US FDA Uncovers Failures In India Pharma Factories

The expansive lapses — detailed in FDA records obtained by Bloomberg News under the Freedom of Information Act — suggest that a nearly two-year hiatus in factory audits during the pandemic meant faults were missed in some Indian plants that export to the US. The South Asian nation is the largest supplier of generic drugs to the US and dozens of other countries. The $50 billion sector is under the spotlight after a number of recent scandals linked to smaller, privately-held Indian companies, including the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia and Uzbekistan from adulterated cough syrup, and supplying contaminated chemotherapy drugs to the US.