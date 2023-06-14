U.S. Federal Reserve Pauses Rate Hikes As Inflation Shows Signs Of Cooling

The U.S. Federal Reserve kept the benchmark rates unchanged after consumer inflation showed signs of cooling in May.

The Federal Open Market Committee retained the federal fund rates in the range of 5% to 5.25% —the highest level since 2007, according to its statement on Wednesday. Most of the 46 economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected the central bank to keep rates unchanged in its June meeting.

The U.S. central bank had delivered a 25-basis-point hike at its last meeting in May, despite growing concerns about financial turmoil emanating from banks collapsing in the U.S. and Switzerland.

"Holding the target range steady at this meeting allows the Committee to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy," it said in a statement.

"In determining the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate to return inflation to 2% over time, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments."

The consumer price index in the United States rose 4% in May from a year earlier, marking the smallest advance since March 2021. Core services inflation cooled to the slowest pace in 15 months, except for housing — a category many forecasters see as key to the outlook.