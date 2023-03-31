U.S. FDA Flags Two Procedural Lapses At Shilpa Medicare's Hyderabad Facility

The U.S. drug regulator has flagged two procedural lapses at Shilpa Medicare Ltd.'s control testing facility, which is its analytical services division located in Hyderabad.

The Food and Drug Administration inspected the facility at Unit 7 in Nacharam from March 8 to 10. It was a good manufacturing practices inspection, the company said in an exchange filing dated March 11.

"The inspection is closed with two minor observations, which are related to improvements in existing procedures and are addressable."