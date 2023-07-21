U.S. FDA Flags Two Lapses At Lupin’s Oral Solid Dosage Facility In Nagpur

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration flagged two procedural lapses related to laboratory controls at Lupin Ltd.’s oral solid dosage facility in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

“U.S. FDA inspected Lupin’s Nagpur oral solid dosage facility from July 3 to July 11," the company said in a July 12 exchange filing. "The inspection closed with issuance of a Form-483 with two observations.”

A Form 483 is issued when investigators have observed any condition that in their judgment may constitute violation of the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act and Related Acts.

“We are confident of addressing the observations raised, and will work with the U.S. FDA to resolve them at the earliest,” the company said.

BQ Prime has obtained a copy of the observations from the administrator. These are the observations that were made: