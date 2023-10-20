U.S. FDA Flags Nine Lapses At Panacea Biotech’s Baddi Facility

The U.S. drug regulator has flagged nine procedural lapses at Panacea Biotech Ltd.'s sterile and non-sterile manufacturing facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

"The U.S. Food and Drug Administration conducted an inspection of the company’s material wholly owned subsidiary, Panacea Biotec Pharma Ltd., at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, India, between Oct. 3 and Oct. 12," the company said in an earlier exchange filing on Oct. 12.

At the end of the inspection, Panacea Biotec Pharma was issued a Form 483 with nine observations "which are related to improvements in existing procedures and are addressable," the company said.

A Form 483 is issued when investigators have observed any condition that, in their judgement, may constitute a violation of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and Related Acts.

The company said that it will respond to the U.S. FDA within the stipulated time and work closely with them to close the said observations.

BQ Prime has obtained a copy of the observations from the administrator.