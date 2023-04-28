U.S. FDA Flags Lapses At Zydus Lifesciences' Ahmedabad Facility

The U.S. drug regulator has flagged three procedural lapses in a pre-approval inspection at Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.’s manufacturing facility SEZ-1, located in Ahmedabad.

"The U.S. Food and Drug Administration conducted an inspection at the manufacturing facility SEZ-1 of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., located at Pharmez, Ahmedabad, from March 20 to 24, 2023," the company had said in a March 30 exchange filing. "The inspection was a pre-approval inspection as well as a good manufacturing practices audit and concluded with three observations."

This will involve the issuance of a Form 483, which is issued when investigators have observed any condition that, in their judgement, may constitute a violation of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and related acts.

"There were no data integrity-related observations," the company said. Zydus Lifesciences is addressing these observations and will respond to them within the stipulated time, the company said.