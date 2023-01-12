U.S. FDA Flags Five Procedural Lapses At Alembic Pharma's Jarod Facility

The U.S. drug regulator has flagged five procedural lapses at Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s solid oral formulation manufacturing facility at Jarod, Vadodara, in Gujarat, during a pre-approval inspection.

"The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has conducted a PAI at Alembic Pharmaceuticals’ solid oral formulation facility (F-4) located at Jarod. The USFDA issued a Form 483 with five procedural observations," the company said in its Dec. 19 exchange filing. The inspection was conducted from Dec. 8 through Dec. 16 at the non-sterile drug manufacturing facility.

"None of the observations are related to data integrity, and management believes that they are addressable," the company said.

Form 483 is issued when investigators have observed any condition that, in their judgment, may constitute a violation of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and related acts.

"The company is preparing the response to the observations, which will be submitted to the U.S. FDA within the stipulated period," Alembic Pharmaceuticals had said in the filing.

BQ Prime has obtained a copy of the observation from the FDA.