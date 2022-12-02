U.S. FDA Finds 'Gap In Data Integrity Program' At Aurobindo Facility

The U.S. drug regulator has highlighted the gap in the data integrity programme at Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.'s active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing facility in Sangareddy district of Telangana.

The Food and Drug Administration also flagged the company's failure to identify root cause of out-of-specification results, market complaints, and use of materials in manufacturing even after they have crossed the retest date which determines their suitability, among other issues, according to a copy of the observations obtained by BQ Prime's queries.

On Nov. 19, the U.S. drug regulator had flagged 10 quality lapses at the facility. The company, in its exchange filine, had said that the "observations are procedural in nature and not related to data integrity", in its exchange filing.

At the end of the inspection, Aurobindo Pharma was issued a ‘Form 483’ with 10 observations. It is issued when investigators have observed any condition that may constitute a violation of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and related acts.

The unit had been classified as 'official action initiated' on May 17, 2019, the company said in the filing. The U.S. FDA authorities reinspected the facility.

Aurobindo Pharma had said that it will respond to the U.S. FDA within the stipulated timeline and would work closely with the agency to address the observations at the earliest.

The pharma company's shares had declined after the company disclosed the observations in its exchange filing.