U.S. FDA Classifies Two Aurobindo Facilities As 'Voluntary Action Indicated'

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.'s two facilities won't face immediate action from the U.S. drug regulator.

Units I and III of its wholly owned subsidiary, APL Healthcare Ltd., at Jadcherla, Telangana, have also been classified as voluntary action indicated, according to the drugmaker's filing on Thursday. The U.S. FDA had inspected tablet, capsule, and derma manufacturing facilities from Jan. 9 to 18.

Its unit IX, an active pharmaceutical ingredient intermediate facility at Gundlamachnoor in Telangana's Sangareddy District—inspected from Nov. 10 to Nov. 18—too has been classified as voluntary action indicated, the company had said in a Feb. 14 filing.

Voluntary action indicates that while objectionable conditions were found during the inspection, they do not meet the threshold for the FDA to recommend regulatory or enforcement action. But if observations on Form 483 are not addressed, a future inspection could trigger "official action" .

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma rose as much as 1.77% on Thursday before paring some gains to trade 1.60% higher at 11:39 a.m. compared with a 0.49% gain in benchmark Nifty 50. The stock has gained 9.04% since the drugmaker reported third-quarter earnings on Feb. 9.

Analysts are positive about expected launches in the U.S. and Europe, lower price erosion in the U.S., research and development investments in biosimilars, and Aurobindo Pharma's global injectables business.

Of the 32 analysts tracking the stock, 24 maintain 'buy', six suggest 'hold', while two analysts recommend 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The return potential of the stock implies an upside of 17% over the next 12 months.