U.S. ETF Market Ushers In Active Investing In India, Brazil Stocks

While passive funds tracking indexes in the two countries have proved popular for long, active managers have always sought to highlight how tracking indexes missed out on a large portion of those sprawling markets valued at $3.6 trillion in Mumbai and $810 billion in Sao Paulo. High conviction trading ideas often emerge in these countries among companies not included in the big indexes, which are dominated by state-run companies in Brazil and conglomerates in India, said Malcolm Dorson, who will co-manage the portfolios with Paul Dmitriev.