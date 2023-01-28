US Embassy, Consulates In India Plan To Process 'Record' Visas In 2023: Official

Ballard said that "adjudications are just part of the many initiatives that we are currently undertaking to help reduce the backlog for visa wait times".

"Every post within the mission, all of our consulates were recently open on a Saturday and we'll do it again in February and in March, and we will also be fully staffed by the end of the summer. So we would look to do even more initiatives, moving forward to find ways to reduce the backlog for wait times. We expect to process record number of visa this year with these initiatives," he said.