U.S. Election Risk Is Starting To Build In Global Currency Markets

This month, the difference between one-year and nine-month implied volatilities for the Mexican peso — one of the currencies most sensitive to potential changes in US trade policy — reached its highest point since January 2020. The currencies of other large trading partners, namely the euro zone and Japan, are similarly susceptible to potential US tariff pressures. The same spread for yen volatility is also near four-year highs, while the gap for the euro as well as a broader JPMorgan gauge of Group-of-10 peers has risen to their strongest since 2021.