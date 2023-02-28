U.S. Drug Regulator Flags Quality, Procedural Lapses At Cipla Facility

The U.S. drug regulator has flagged quality and procedural lapses at Cipla Ltd.'s manufacturing facility in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh.

The United States Food and Drug Administration conducted a current good manufacturing practises inspection at the sterile and non-sterile drug manufacturing facility in Pithampur from Feb. 6 through Feb. 17, the company said in an exchange filing on Feb. 18. "On conclusion of the inspection, the company has received eight inspectional observations in Form 483."

Form 483 is issued when investigators have observed any condition that, in their judgment, may constitute a violation of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and related acts.

"The company will work closely with the U.S. FDA and is committed to addressing these comprehensively within the stipulated time," the company had said.

BQ Prime has obtained a copy of the observations.