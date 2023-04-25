U.S. Drug Regulator Flags 10 Lapses At Lupin’s Pithampur Facility

The U.S. drug regulator flagged 10 procedural lapses at Lupin Ltd.’s manufacturing facility in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, of which four were repeat observations. The plant manufactures oral and ophthalmic products.

"The U.S. FDA inspected Lupin’s Pithampur Unit-2 manufacturing facility from March 21 to March 29, 2023," the company said in a March 30 exchange filing. "The inspection closed with the issuance of a Form-483 with 10 observations."

A Form 483 is issued when investigators have observed any condition that, in their judgement, may constitute a violation of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and related acts.

"We are addressing the observations comprehensively and will work with the U.S. FDA to resolve these issues at the earliest," the company said.