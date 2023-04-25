U.S. Drug Regulator Flags 10 Lapses At Lupin’s Pithampur Facility
The company said four of the 10 observations following the inspection by the U.S. FDA were repeats.
The U.S. drug regulator flagged 10 procedural lapses at Lupin Ltd.’s manufacturing facility in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, of which four were repeat observations. The plant manufactures oral and ophthalmic products.
"The U.S. FDA inspected Lupin’s Pithampur Unit-2 manufacturing facility from March 21 to March 29, 2023," the company said in a March 30 exchange filing. "The inspection closed with the issuance of a Form-483 with 10 observations."
A Form 483 is issued when investigators have observed any condition that, in their judgement, may constitute a violation of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and related acts.
"We are addressing the observations comprehensively and will work with the U.S. FDA to resolve these issues at the earliest," the company said.
BQ Prime has obtained a copy of the 10 observations from the FDA.
These are:
Investigations into the failure of a batch or any of its components to meet any specifications did not extend to other drug products that may have been associated with the discrepancy.
Failure to thoroughly review unexplained discrepancies and failure of a batch or its components to meet any specifications, whether or not the batch was already distributed. Four separate issues were identified. This was a repeated observation.
Written records of the investigation of a drug complaint do not include the findings of the investigation or follow-up. Repeated market complaints were received, but no effective steps were taken to prevent their recurrence. Two instances were identified. This was a repeated observation.
Employees engaged in the manufacturing, processing, packing, and holding of drug products lack the training required to perform their assigned functions. Some personnel are currently overdue on assigned trainings, and CGMP training is not provided to contracted personnel. This is a repeated observation.
Responsibilities and procedures applicable to the quality control unit are fully followed and documented in writing.
Equipment for adequate control over air pressure, humidity, and temperature is not provided when appropriate for the manufacture or processing of a drug. Failure to requalify HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) as per ISO standard and failure to include requalification reports.
Substances required for equipment operations, such as lubricants and coolants, come into contact with drug containers and products and affect their quality, safety, and purity. Two instances were noted.
Appropriate controls are not exercised over computers or related systems to assure that changes in master production and control records are done by authorised personnel only. Two instances were observed. This was a repeat observation.
Procedures designed to prevent microbial contamination of drug products purporting to be sterile are not written, established, or followed. Lacks sterility assurance for drug products already distributed to the US market.
Laboratory controls do not include the establishment of scientifically sound and appropriate test procedures to assure the quality and purity of components and drug products.
Lupin has yet to respond to BQ Prime’s emailed queries on the implications of the observations, any impact on existing revenues, and the impact on the pending approvals and launch timelines. It’s also yet to comment on the steps being taken to address these issues and the expected timelines for resolution.
Shares of Lupin were trading 0.61% higher as of 12:49 p.m., compared with a 0.07% rise in the Sensex.