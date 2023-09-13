U.S. Disputes Iranian President’s Claim Of Access To $6 Billion In Oil Funds

As part of a pending deal to swap five Americans held by Iran with five Iranians in US custody, Secretary of State Antony Blinken notified Congress on Monday of a waiver that will assure German, Irish, Qatari, South Korean and Swiss banks that they can transfer the $6 billion from South Korea without fear of running afoul of US sanctions. Until the waiver, Miller said, banks were hesitant to handle transactions involving the money.