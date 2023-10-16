U.S. Diplomacy Calms Emerging Markets As Israel Stocks Rebound

Action in emerging markets is likely to get more intense as markets in the Americans open. The focus would be on Ecuador, where a 35-year-old scion of a business family won the presidential election. Daniel Noboa, a political novice, has a year and a half to get a grip on a country besieged by powerful cocaine cartels, struggling to service its debt, and beset by instability in congress that has made it difficult to pass laws or raise taxes.