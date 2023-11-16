U.S. Crude Oil Inventories At Three-Month High: EIA Data

Crude oil inventories in the United States rose higher than expected last week, according to the weekly data from the Energy Information Administration.

U.S. commercial crude inventories for the week ending Nov. 10 rose 4% to 439.4 million barrels from 421.9 million barrels in the week ended Oct. 27, the EIA data showed. This was the highest inventory since August.

However, inventories remained about 2% below the five-year average for this time of the year, the data showed.

The EIA resumed posting the weekly inventory data on Wednesday after a two-week break due to a systems upgrade.