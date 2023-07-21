U.S. Court Allows M&M Arm To Keep Producing, Selling Post-2020 Version Of Roxor

The Eastern District Court of Michigan on July 19 issued its opinion and order on Fiat Chrysler Automobile's renewed motion to enjoin the Post-2020 Roxor and based on its analysis declined to apply the safe distance rule to this case as sought by FCA, Mahindra & Mahindra said in a regulatory filing. Accordingly, FCA's motion to enjoin the post-2020 ROXOR was denied, it added.