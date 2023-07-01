US Consumers Lose Steam, Setting Economy Up for Sharp Slowdown

Solid advances in jobs and wages, which have bolstered the economy through over a year of interest-rate hikes, have been at the center of the Fed’s messaging that rates may need to go even higher to ultimately tame inflation. Even though Friday’s figures showed spending and inflation cooled, they still may not be enough to dissuade officials from more tightening, Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics, said in a note.