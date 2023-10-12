U.S. Companies Express Interest To Invest Rs 25,000 Crore In Karnataka

Jointly addressing a press conference regarding the outcome of the visit by a business promotion delegation headed by them to the U.S., Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil and Electronics & IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge said some of the companies are already in the process of investing around $1 billion in the state.

During the visit that spanned from the east coast to the west coast of the U.S., a total of 36 interactive meetings were held.