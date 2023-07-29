US Companies Caught in Diversity Crossfire Are Frozen by Uncertainty

Critics of diversity programs often accuse companies of using illegal quotas to give under-represented workers an advantage in hiring, which they say is part of a broader trend toward prioritizing social initiatives over profits. Research shows that most Fortune 100 companies aren’t setting targets to hire people of color beyond each group’s current share of the population. According to an analysis by Windo, which provides diversity information to Gen Z jobseekers, just 23% of companies set race-related targets, of which 93% aimed for numbers that were less than or equal to US Census data for the targeted groups.