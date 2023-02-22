U.S. Commerce Secretary To Lead Business Delegation To India In March
Raimondo is scheduled to co-chair the U.S.-India CEO Forum and U.S.-India Commercial Dialogue meets with her Indian counterpart.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will be leading a big business delegation to India in the second week of March to discuss ways to further boost trade and investment ties between the countries, an official said.
Raimondo is scheduled to co-chair the U.S.-India CEO Forum and U.S.-India Commercial Dialogue meetings with her Indian counterpart Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, the official said.
"The meetings are expected on March 8," the official said.
The U.S. is the top trading partner of India. The bilateral trade between the two nations has increased to $65.39 billion during April-January this fiscal against $62.27 billion a year ago.
Imports, too, rose to $42.9 billion during the 10 months of this fiscal as compared to $34.34 billion during April-January 2021-22.
Trade experts believe that the trend of increasing bilateral trade with the U.S. will continue in the coming years too, as New Delhi and Washington are engaged in further strengthening the economic ties.
India has received about $5 billion in Foreign direct investment from the U.S. during April-December 2022-23.