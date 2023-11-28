U.S. Chipmaker AMD Opens Its Largest Global Design Centre In Bengaluru

U.S. chipmaker AMD on Tuesday inaugurated its largest global design centre in Bengaluru, expanding its research, development, and engineering operations in India.

The state-of-the-art campus plans to host approximately 3,000 AMD engineers in the coming years, and is focused on the design and development of semiconductor technology, including 3D stacking, artificial intelligence and machine learning, the company said in a press release.

According to AMD, its 'Technostar' campus has been set up as part of the company’s $400 million investment in India over the next five years, which it had announced at Semicon India 2023 in Jul.

Union Minister for Telecommunications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the facility. "India's semiconductor programme lays strong emphasis on supporting the design and talent ecosystem for semiconductors," he was quoted as saying in the release.

"AMD setting up its largest design centre in Bengaluru is a testament to the confidence global companies have in India," he added.

AMD top officials, including Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster, Senior Vice President of GPU technologies and Engineering David Wang, Senior Vice President of Central Engineering Brian Amick, and Chief Software Officer and Senior Vice President of GPU technologies Andrej Zdravkovic were present, along with other members of the AMD India leadership team.

The campus will serve as a centre of excellence for the development of leading products for high-performance CPUs for data centres, PCs, gaming GPUs, and adaptive SoCs and FPGAs for embedded devices, the release said.

AMD added: "The 500,000-square-foot campus and office space celebrates Indian art and craft, with huddle spaces and conference rooms designed to foster collaboration and creativity. The space features modern R&D labs spread over 60,000 square feet, and a large demo centre for visitors to experience AMD products and solutions."