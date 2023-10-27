U.S. Can’t Halt SMIC, Huawei’s Tech Advances, Chip Guru Says

Huawei electrified the chip industry when it unveiled a 7nm processor made by SMIC in the Mate 60 Pro, triggering celebration in China and accusations in the US that a campaign to contain the country’s tech ascent had failed. And Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. is now also producing some of the most advanced memory chips in the industry. In October, the Biden administration tightened existing curbs to close loopholes through which the country may be accessing advanced American gear, marking a new phase in a struggle to influence technologies crucial to the economic and political balance.