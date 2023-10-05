BQPrimeBusiness NewsUS Credit Rating Already includes Another Possible Shutdown, Fitch Says
US Credit Rating Already includes Another Possible Shutdown, Fitch Says

05 Oct 2023, 7:33 AM IST
BQPrime
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 30: The sun rises behind the U.S. Capitol Building on May 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. Later today the House Rules Committee will meet to consider The Fiscal Responsibility Act, a bill made after a deal House Republicans and U.S. President Joe Biden's negotiators struck up to raise the debt ceiling until 2025. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Fitch Ratings, which stripped the US of its top credit grade two months ago, said a potential government shutdown after Representative Kevin McCarthy’s ouster as House Speaker won’t have an effect on the nation’s rating.

The comments came after McCarthy lost his leadership post following a revolt by Republican party hardliners over his compromise with Democrats to avert a shutdown last weekend. Analysts, including those at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., said the ouster elevates the risk of a shutdown next month.  

“We expect that political brinkmanship around government funding negotiations will remain tense and a shutdown later this year can’t be ruled out,” said Richard Francis, Fitch’s co-head of Americas sovereign ratings, in a statement to Bloomberg News. “No matter, we don’t think that the political brinkmanship or even a government shutdown in the coming weeks would affect the US’s ‘AA+’/Stable sovereign rating.”

McCarthy had held the job of US House Speaker for nine months, with his removal coming after a decision to allow a vote on a funding extension. His replacement may be deterred from offering a similar bill before a Nov. 17 deadline. 

Fitch downgraded the US’s credit rating to AA+ from AAA in August, citing a “steady deterioration” in governance standards over the last 20 years, including on fiscal and debt matters. The move partly contributed to a bond rout that saw both 10- and 30-year Treasury yields touch the highest levels since 2007.

Meanwhile, credit graders S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service Inc. said they don’t have plans to comment on McCarthy’s leadership change. Moody’s, the only remaining major ratings firm to give the US a top rating, warned in late September that its confidence is wavering ahead of a possible shutdown. 

