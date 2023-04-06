As Runway Near-Misses Surge, Radar That Keeps Planes Apart Is Aging And Unreliable

There are, potentially, better and cheaper alternatives. ASDE-X is expensive, which is part of the reason it wasn’t installed at every airport when it was developed. It cost $550 million to fit at the first 35 airports, according to a 2007 Transportation Department Inspector General report. The FAA has been looking into other technologies to track planes and vehicles on the ground, including the GPS systems that they already use for planes in the air, but some experts argue that radar should still be used as an additional safety net.