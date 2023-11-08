U.S. 30-Year Mortgage Rate Tumbles By Most In More Than A Year

“Looking ahead, we think that we’ve now seen the peak in mortgage rates and anticipate a steady decline over the next two years,” Thomas Ryan, property economist at Capital Economics, said in a note. “Even so, we don’t expect them to fall below 6.0% before end-2025, far higher than the 4.1% average of the 2010s decade. That will keep affordability stretched and dampen any potential of a major recovery in housing activity.”