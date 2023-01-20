ADVERTISEMENT
Urination Incident: DGCA Slaps Rs 30 Lakh Penalty On Air India

DGCA imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Air India and suspended the license of the pilot-in-command of the New York-Delhi flight.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@pixtolero2?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Daniel Eledut</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/air-india?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Aviation regulator DGCA has imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Air India as well as suspended the license of the pilot-in-command of the New York-Delhi flight in which a person allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger.

In the incident, which happened on Nov. 26, 2022, the watchdog has also slapped a fine of Rs 3 lakh on Air India's Director of in-flight services for failing to discharge her duties, according to a statement on Friday.

The incident came to the notice of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation only on January 4 and the latest actions are for violations of various norms.

