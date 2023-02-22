Urgent Need To Increase Level Of Self-Governance: SEBI Official

There is an urgent need to increase the level of self-governance, as the cost of compliance and non-compliance has gone up substantially as people prefer to fight it out than reach a settlement, a senior SEBI official said on Wednesday.

"The cost of compliance has increased substantially of late and so is the cost and the instances of the non-compliance and resultant increase in the number of litigations. So the only way out, I feel, is to increase self-governance", VS Sundaresan, an executive director with the market watchdog SEBI, said here.