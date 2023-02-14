Urbanisation, Digitisation To Propel Copper Demand In Next 25 years: Birla Copper CEO

The increasing per-capita consumption of electricity will propel the growth of copper by four to five times in the next 25 years, the chief executive officer of Hindalco Industries Ltd.'s copper division said.

Urbanisation, digitisation and renewable energy will require a huge amount of electricals and electronics, Birla Copper CEO Rohit Pathak told BQ Prime in an interview. Whether it is electrical systems, e-mobility, mobile phones and computers, all require electrical systems that have a high degree of copper element in their products, he said.

An electric car requires four times the amount of copper as compared with a normal car, Pathak said. Similarly, a renewable power plant requires four to eight times more copper than what is needed for thermal power, he said.

The usage of copper in data centres is equally high, said Pathak, who is also the president of the Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers' Association. "The electrical intensity and copper intensity go hand in hand. And as we look at growth in India, copper will play a major role in that growth."

The company worked with the government on a vision for India as part of the "Amrit Kaal" effort for the next 25 years.

"An element of that vision is that our per-capita consumption of electricity will go up by eight times from 1,200 units to 10,000 units over the next 25 years," Pathak said. "If that were to happen, we expect the copper demand to grow four to five times in the next 25 years."