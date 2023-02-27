Urban India Is Underinsured For Climate Disasters Despite High Risk

India has been listed as the third-most at-risk nation globally due to climate change but protection against potential economic damage from natural disasters remains low.

Nine states in the country are featured among the top 50 vulnerable regions globally, according to a recent report released by XDI, the Cross Dependency Initiative. These states include Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala, and Assam. At a recent UN Security Council meeting, the nation’s financial capital Mumbai was declared 'high-risk' due to rising sea levels.

India lost about Rs 65 lakh crore two years ago due to natural calamities like tropical cyclones, floods, and droughts, Sharad Mathur, managing director and chief executive officer at Universal Sompo General Insurance Co., said citing World Meteorological Organization's estimates.

"India witnessed over 700 seasonal floods in a year," he said. "Despite numerous natural calamities, segments like home insurance have a low penetration of up to 1%."

The risk of economic loss to states and affected individuals from natural calamities is expected to aggravate. General insurers can provide relief throughout payouts, provided residential properties and businesses in the region are insured.

Based on the recent floods experienced across a few regions, it was observed that only around 5% of the economic losses were insured, according to Parthanil Ghosh, president, retail business at HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co. "If this were to exclude the losses pertaining to motor and commercial risks, the insurance coverage of the losses would be less than 1%."

He cited the example of the 2022 Bengaluru floods, which caused Rs 10,000-crore economic losses to Karnataka. But the insurance payout was less than Rs 400 crore. The industry could have insured risks up to Rs 5,000–7,000 crore, according to Ghosh, reducing the overall losses.