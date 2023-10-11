Urban Company Launches Smart RO Water Purifiers Under Sub-Brand

Home services platform Urban Co. has forayed into branded products on Wednesday with the launch of smart RO water purifiers under its sub-brand Native.

The startup has launched a range of water purifiers, which it claims need no servicing for two years and are capable of giving an output of 12,000 litres of pure water without needing their filters changed.

The filters have been manufactured in India, and the higher-end product of the range offers an IoT feature that will help users track real-time TDS levels, water consumption, and filter life status on the Urban Company app.

"Over the past few years, we have repaired and serviced over a million water purifiers. One pain point we constantly hear from customers is why water purifiers need filter changes and servicing every few months. We decided to address this problem head-on,” said Abhiraj Singh Bhal, co-founder and chief executive officer of Urban Company.

The company has launched M1 and M2 models, which are available at an introductory price of Rs 13,499 and Rs 17,499, respectively, and are on sale on the startup's app and Amazon.

This move, during the festive season, marks a new segment for the Gurugram-based startup, which is known for its app that offers an on-demand range of services such as cleaning, plumbing, and carpentry.

Founded in November 2014, Urban Company is a major provider of home services in Asia, with a presence in over 50 cities across India, the UAE, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. It became a unicorn in 2021 after raising $190 million from investors led by Prosus.

However, the company is still loss-making. Its revenue from operations rose 45% to Rs 636.5 crore in FY23 from Rs 437.5 crore in FY22. Its loss shrank from Rs 514.1 crore to Rs 312.4 crore in FY23, according to filings sourced from Tofler.