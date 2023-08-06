Upstart Traders Of Russian Oil Had Representatives In Common

Nord Axis has become one of the leading traders of Russian oil, moving $3.66 billion of crude, around 586,000 barrels per day in the first four months of this year, according to detailed data on Russian trade and shipping compiled by KSE Institute, a part of the Kyiv School of Economics. That’s almost as much as the total production of Azerbaijan. The company traded $2.19 billion of refined products in January to April, according to the data.