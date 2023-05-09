UPL Shares Fall As Analysts Flag Earnings Risks After Q4 Profit Declines

Shares of UPL Ltd. fell over 2% on Tuesday after the company reported a fourth-quarter decline in its net profit.

Analysts expressed concerns over the company's earnings after the agriculture solutions provider suffered an inventory loss worth Rs 1,240 crore during the quarter ended March 31.

Its consolidated net profit declined 42.56% to Rs 792 crore in Q4 FY23.

UPL's gross margin contracted 900 basis points to 40.7% during the period. Its top-line grew by 4% to Rs 16,569 crore. Ebitda declined by 16% to Rs 3,033 crore.

For FY24, the management of the company has guided revenue growth of 6-10% and Ebitda growth of 8-12%.

"Though top-line growth will be primarily driven by volume growth as realisation may continue to soften, we see the pressure on margins with liquidation of high-cost inventory and weak pricing environment from China," said Nuvama Institutional Equities in a May 9 note.

"The muted revenue growth was primarily led by decline in post-patented product prices with ramp-up of supply from China, as well as lower sales in North America," Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. said.

However, Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt. remained positive "based on the company’s strategy to ‘move up the value chain’, by increasing the share of sustainable and differentiated products, its backward integration initiatives and farmer connect".

A key positive highlight amidst the weak performance was reduction in debt. The net debt reduced to Rs 16,900 crore in FY23, compared to Rs 18,900 crore in FY22.

Shares of UPL Ltd. declined by 2.29% to Rs 699 apiece, compared to the decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 by 0.39% as of 10:47 a.m.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 6.8 times its 30-day average.

Out of the 26 analysts tracking the company, 23 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold' and one suggests a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 35% over the next 12 months.

