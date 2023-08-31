UPI Transactions Cross 10-Billion Mark For The First Time In August

The Unified Payments Interface crossed the 10-billion mark in August for the first time.

Over 10.24 billion transactions were recorded until Aug. 30, according to the National Payments Corp. of India. The number of transactions rose by over 55% from a year earlier.

The overall value of transactions stood at Rs 15.18 lakh crore in August.

In July, the platform recorded 9.96 billion transactions, according to data on the NPCI website.