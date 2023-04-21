UPI To Crypto And Back: Bitbns Builds A Bridge Other Exchanges Remain Wary Of

Transferring money to and from an Indian crypto exchange can be a hassle. It involves setting up mandates on bank accounts and can be a jarring experience for a customer base already used to the seamlessness of the unified payments interface.

But crypto exchange Bitbns—via a related company called OnRamp—seems to have found a roundabout solution to the issue. OnRamp has integrated UPI as part of its payment flows, and users can make instant transfers to pick and buy from over 300 crypto tokens.

OnRamp is a separate entity for Bitbns but is operated by the same founding team as the exchange and has been operational for the last six months.

But this isn’t the first time a crypto exchange has tried to fold in UPI transactions. In April 2022, US-based crypto exchange Coinbase announced that it had enabled UPI payments as part of its launch in India. But that announcement did not pan out the way the crypto exchange planned it. Hours later, UPI’s governing body, the National Payments Corporation of India, released a statement suggesting it wasn’t comfortable linking UPI to crypto.